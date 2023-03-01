Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $103.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 898,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,635. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CORT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

