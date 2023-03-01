Cormark Cuts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$70.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.76% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$88.63 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$78.22.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BNS traded up C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$68.12. 2,949,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,318. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$63.19 and a 1-year high of C$94.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$69.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$69.55.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.99 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.07 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 33.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.0831461 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.