CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,500 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $457,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 383,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,095,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $455,025.00.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $455,000.00.

On Friday, February 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 5,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.36, for a total value of $921,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $457,500.00.

On Monday, February 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $457,500.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.26, for a total transaction of $463,150.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 5,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $921,250.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 10,340 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,938,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,066 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $159,963.96.

On Friday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $308,460.00.

CorVel Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CRVL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.28. 80,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,881. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.19 and a fifty-two week high of $192.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.39 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 33.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CorVel by 16.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CorVel by 17.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CorVel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CorVel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

