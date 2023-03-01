Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CMCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $115.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -37.36%.

In related news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana bought 36,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $916,575.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,526,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $475,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

Featured Stories

