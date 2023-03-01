Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,120,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 153,856 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.41% of Credicorp worth $137,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

BAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.44. The stock had a trading volume of 245,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,712. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.21 and a 1-year high of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.29.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

