Credit Suisse Group Raises Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $65.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTRA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Natera Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. Natera has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $67.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average of $43.77.

Insider Activity at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative return on equity of 109.07% and a negative net margin of 70.34%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $2,049,169.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,375,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $2,049,169.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,375,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $99,203.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,330.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,453 shares of company stock worth $4,798,804. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 4,595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 970.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

