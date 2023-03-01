Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $123.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ROST traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,453,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,560. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.39 and its 200 day moving average is $103.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.