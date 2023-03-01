Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Short Interest Down 79.2% in February

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Creek Road Miners Stock Performance

Shares of CRKR stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,853. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Creek Road Miners has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $2.90.

Get Creek Road Miners alerts:

About Creek Road Miners

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Creek Road Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creek Road Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.