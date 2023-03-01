Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Short Interest Down 79.2% in February

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Creek Road Miners Stock Performance
Shares of CRKR stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,853. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Creek Road Miners has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $2.90.
About Creek Road Miners
