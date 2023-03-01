Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. US Capital Advisors cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CEQP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 537,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,003. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.71 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $32.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,242,785,000 after acquiring an additional 543,291,069 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,335,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,569 shares during the last quarter. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,122,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,598,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,056,000 after purchasing an additional 55,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

