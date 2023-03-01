Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.75. 22,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 70,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cricut to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Cricut Trading Down 9.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cricut by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,886,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,996,000 after buying an additional 337,869 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cricut by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cricut by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
