Crown Place VCT PLC (LON:CRWN) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.79

Crown Place VCT PLC (LON:CRWN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.79 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Crown Place VCT Price Performance
CRWN stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 29.80 ($0.36). 14,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,359. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 31.49. The company has a market capitalization of £79.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,515.00 and a beta of 0.11. Crown Place VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 29.80 ($0.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 32.60 ($0.39).
Crown Place VCT Company Profile
