CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Update

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 485.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get CSL alerts:

CSL Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.66. The stock had a trading volume of 42,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,018. CSL has a 52 week low of $83.30 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32.

About CSL

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the following segments: CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.