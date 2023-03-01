Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 381,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 182,064 shares.The stock last traded at $11.23 and had previously closed at $11.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGEM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $516.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

About Cullinan Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 23.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

