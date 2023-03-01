Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 381,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 182,064 shares.The stock last traded at $11.23 and had previously closed at $11.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGEM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Cullinan Oncology Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $516.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology
About Cullinan Oncology
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
Further Reading
