Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Boosted by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,878,000 after purchasing an additional 666,567 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Cummins by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 889,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,922,000 after acquiring an additional 87,709 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Stock Up 2.1 %

CMI traded up $5.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.13. 946,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.58. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $259.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

