Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Short Interest Up 252.6% in February

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 252.6% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Curtiss Motorcycles Price Performance

Shares of Curtiss Motorcycles stock remained flat at $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. 5,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,896. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. Curtiss Motorcycles has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.50.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss Motorcycles Co, Inc manufactures American handcrafted street motorcycles. It engages in the designing and assembling of heavyweight motorcycles geared for customers. The company was founded by H. Matthew Chambers in May 2005 and is headquartered in Leeds, AL.

