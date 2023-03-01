Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Short Interest Up 252.6% in February

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 252.6% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Curtiss Motorcycles Price Performance
Shares of Curtiss Motorcycles stock remained flat at $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. 5,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,896. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. Curtiss Motorcycles has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.50.
Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curtiss Motorcycles (CMOT)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.