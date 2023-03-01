Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,316 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in Danaher by 31.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Insider Activity

Danaher Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $246.01. 976,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,579. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.06. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

