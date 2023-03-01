Daniel E. Horn Sells 7,220 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $1,213,321.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AMR traded up $6.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.39. 231,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,768. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.04 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.42.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

AMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,307.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 43,478 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth about $29,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

