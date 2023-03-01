Daniel E. Horn Sells 7,220 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $1,213,321.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance
Shares of AMR traded up $6.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.39. 231,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,768. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.04 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.42.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,307.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 43,478 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth about $29,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
