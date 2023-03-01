DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0340

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $778,850.86 and approximately $545.40 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,899,041 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

