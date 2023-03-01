DeepOnion (ONION) Price Up 1.4% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $759,034.61 and approximately $59.26 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00212538 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00101495 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00052501 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00053819 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000845 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,897,548 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

