Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Delek US has a payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Delek US to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.05. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). Delek US had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

DK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delek US from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $28,471,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 603,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,273,000 after purchasing an additional 446,408 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 277,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,488,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,030,000 after purchasing an additional 249,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

