Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Short Interest Up 361.9% in February

Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 361.9% from the January 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Delic Price Performance

OTCMKTS DELCF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,768. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. Delic has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

About Delic

(Get Rating)

Delic Holdings Corp. provides various medicines and treatments in the United States and Canada. It operates The Delic, a creative platform that creates and hosts public discourse about psychedelic culture; Meet Delic, which organizes event to promote topics, such as safety and harm reduction, Hollywood, mental health and psychedelics, the power of integration, human performance, medicine, and other topics; Reality Sandwich, a public online education platform with approximately 10,000 pieces of content, including psychedelic guides, news, and culture; and Delic Radio, a podcast that discusses topics related to the psychedelic space with experts comprising discussions relating to news, science, culture, medicine, current affairs, and policy.

