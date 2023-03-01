Dell Technologies (DELL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Dell Technologies Stock Performance
DELL stock opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $55.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26.
Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.46%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3,256.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
Read More
