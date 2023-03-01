Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Up 233.3% in February

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DLTNF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,932. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile
