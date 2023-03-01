Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Up 233.3% in February

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLTNF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,932. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

Get Delta 9 Cannabis alerts:

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include Kali Mist, Brooklyn Sunrise, Sensi Star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded on May 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.