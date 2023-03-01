Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the January 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Demand Brands Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DMAN traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 622,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,163. Demand Brands has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
Demand Brands Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Demand Brands (DMAN)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Demand Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demand Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.