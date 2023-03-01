DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Raised to $43.00 at Barrington Research

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $37.42. 559,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $55.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $323,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067,751 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $151,168,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $60,861,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,285 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.