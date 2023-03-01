Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $120.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,371. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.23. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

