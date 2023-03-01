Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €160.00 Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) received a €160.00 ($170.21) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) price target on Sixt in a report on Tuesday. Metzler set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas set a €150.00 ($159.57) price objective on Sixt in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Sixt Stock Performance

Shares of SIX2 opened at €128.10 ($136.28) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €104.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €98.49. Sixt has a 12 month low of €79.90 ($85.00) and a 12 month high of €140.50 ($149.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

