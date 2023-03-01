DeversiFi (DVF) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $818.55

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. DeversiFi has a market cap of $62.64 million and approximately $818.55 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeversiFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00002639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.05 or 0.00422021 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,763.02 or 0.28525848 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000149 BTC.

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi was first traded on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

