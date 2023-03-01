DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 25,643 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.17% of DexCom worth $52,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of DexCom by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Blue Whale Capital LLP grew its position in shares of DexCom by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 386,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,129,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of DexCom by 726.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,248 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 24,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of DexCom by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 22,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $45,995.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,234,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,288 shares of company stock worth $12,613,501 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.36. 980,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 135.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $134.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

