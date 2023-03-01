Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.52 Per Share

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.5187 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $1.43.

Diageo has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Diageo to earn $8.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 0.1 %

DEO opened at $172.91 on Wednesday. Diageo has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $212.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.89 and a 200 day moving average of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Diageo

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.49) to GBX 4,500 ($54.30) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.30) to GBX 4,200 ($50.68) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($60.46) to GBX 5,100 ($61.54) in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,081.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 25.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.