DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Research analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.
DICE Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DICE traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.21. 191,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. DICE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $45.99. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.69.
About DICE Therapeutics
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
