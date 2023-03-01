DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Research analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DICE traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.21. 191,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. DICE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $45.99. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of DICE Therapeutics

About DICE Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in DICE Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in DICE Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 860,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.