DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Now Covered by Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DICE. Guggenheim started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DICE Therapeutics stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.97. 17,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.69. DICE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

About DICE Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,514,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 156,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 62,904 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,085,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

