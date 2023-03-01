DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Now Covered by Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DICE. Guggenheim started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.
DICE Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of DICE Therapeutics stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.97. 17,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.69. DICE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics
About DICE Therapeutics
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DICE Therapeutics (DICE)
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.