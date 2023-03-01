Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC) Short Interest Up 368.4% in February

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 368.4% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DTOC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. 49,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,443. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.11. Digital Transformation Opportunities has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Get Digital Transformation Opportunities alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Transformation Opportunities

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTOC. Elequin Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 69,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares during the period.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Company Profile

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.