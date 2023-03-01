Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Short Interest Down 87.2% in February

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Trading Up 0.8 %
DDT traded up 0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 25.59. 17,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,685. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 1-year low of 24.82 and a 1-year high of 27.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 25.51.
Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%.
