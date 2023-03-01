Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Stock Price Down 7%

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.33. 392,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 239,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price objective on Discovery Silver from C$2.40 to C$2.85 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Discovery Silver Stock Down 7.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$467.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Discovery Silver Company Profile

In related news, Director Roman Gerardo Solis Maytorena bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$159,000.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

