DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DISH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.93.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.16. 2,326,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,842,030. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.82. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DISH Network

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,901,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in DISH Network by 38.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,796,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,149,000 after purchasing an additional 771,322 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in DISH Network by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 12.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 5.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 293,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.