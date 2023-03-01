district0x (DNT) Hits Market Cap of $21.23 Million

district0x (DNT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. district0x has a market capitalization of $21.23 million and approximately $525,906.35 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One district0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, district0x has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

district0x Token Profile

district0x launched on August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for district0x is district0x.io. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling district0x

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a decentralized platform of marketplaces and communities called “districts”. These districts operate as decentralized autonomous organizations and are built on Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries known as d0xINFRA. The district0x Network Token allows for signaling the creation of new districts and provides voting rights when staked”

