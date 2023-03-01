Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Update

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the January 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Dogness (International) Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOGZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,021. Dogness has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $6.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dogness (International)

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOGZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dogness (International) by 428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 273,855 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

