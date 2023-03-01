Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree updated its Q1 guidance to $1.46-$1.56 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.30-$6.80 EPS.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.15. 4,926,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,640. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

