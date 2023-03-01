Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.46-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2-$7.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.21 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30-$6.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.67. 5,190,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,273. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

