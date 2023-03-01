Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (DMZPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0524 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DMZPY traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. 213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DMZPY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

