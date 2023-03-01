Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0524 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DMZPY traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.19. 213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DMZPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

