Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Neutral Rating from Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reissued their neutral rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $364.88.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $300.24. The stock had a trading volume of 299,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,452. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $291.00 and a 12 month high of $430.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.82.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,902,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,631,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after acquiring an additional 319,545 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,608,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,046,000 after buying an additional 196,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $369,800,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

