Donald L. Reeves III Sells 641 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $35,921.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ITRI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.76. The stock had a trading volume of 213,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,895. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -253.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 230.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Itron by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 122.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

