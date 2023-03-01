Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.99-3.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-6% yr/yr to $3.37-3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.51. Donaldson has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $64.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $847.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.42 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 31.03%. Research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $417,415.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,494.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $73,566.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,166. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $417,415.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,618 shares of company stock worth $1,617,977 in the last three months. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 103.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 128.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

