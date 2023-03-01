Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.99-$3.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.37 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.99-3.07 EPS.

Donaldson Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of DCI stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.77. 633,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.51. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $66.34.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $847.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $73,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,166. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $639,975.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,817.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $73,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,618 shares of company stock worth $1,617,977 over the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Donaldson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Donaldson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

