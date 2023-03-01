Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues Earnings Results

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dorman Products updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15-$5.35 EPS.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of DORM stock opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $119.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

In related news, Director James Darrell Thomas bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.78 per share, with a total value of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,803.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dorman Products by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

