Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-$5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Dorman Products Trading Up 0.7 %

DORM stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,423. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.59. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $119.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.71 and its 200-day moving average is $88.42.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.65 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, Director James Darrell Thomas purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,346.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,803.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dorman Products by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Stories

