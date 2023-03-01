Dragonchain Price Hits $0.0130 on Top Exchanges (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $21,286.41 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002093 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.30 or 0.00419846 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,576.93 or 0.28378809 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000132 BTC.
Dragonchain Token Profile
Dragonchain was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
