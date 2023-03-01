Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Shares Purchased by First Trust Capital Management L.P.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) by 280.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 542,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned 1.26% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after purchasing an additional 924,497 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 1,032,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 225,960 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 942,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 74,501 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 516,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,584. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $11.03.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

